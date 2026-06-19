High-value drug suspect nabbed in Pasig; P260K shabu seized

Operatives of the Eastern Police District (EPD) apprehended a listed high-value individual in the government's anti-illegal drugs watch list during the implementation of a search warrant, leading to the confiscation of more than P260,780 worth of suspected shabu in Barangay Dela Paz, Pasig City on Thursday afternoon, 18 June.
The operation stemmed from a search warrant issued by the Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 154.
The drug suspect was identified as alias Luis, 59, a resident of Barangay Dela Paz, Pasig City, who was identified as a high-value individual under the unified illlegal drugs watch list.
Confiscated during the operation were seven heat-sealed plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, weighing approximately 38.35 grams with an estimated standard drug price of P260,780.
Charges for violation of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared for filing before the Pasig City Prosecutor’s Office.