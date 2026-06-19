High-value drug suspect nabbed in Pasig; P260K shabu seized

The drug suspect was identified as alias Luis, 59, a resident of Barangay Dela Paz, Pasig City, who was identified as a high-value individual under the unified illlegal drugs watch list.

Confiscated during the operation were seven heat-sealed plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, weighing approximately 38.35 grams with an estimated standard drug price of P260,780.

Charges for violation of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared for filing before the Pasig City Prosecutor’s Office.