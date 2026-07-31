Referring to Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino's earlier announcement of the wage increase, San Fernando said the court order violated the Labor Code because no court order should stop the implementation of a labor agency's mandate. He also questioned the Pasig RTC's jurisdiction over the matter.

"After the announcement of the praised P85 wage increase for the NCR, it was subsequently withdrawn through a TRO from the Pasig RTC. It was already insufficient. Now, the small amount that could have assisted workers at the very least has already been suspended," he said.

San Fernando also criticized Tolentino for failing to challenge the order.

"In the 'Bagong Pilipinas' that PBBM is proud of, 'Bigong Bigo ang mga Manggagawa,'" he said.

ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio likewise questioned the TRO, noting that it came only days after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address, where he pledged measures to ease the financial burden on ordinary Filipinos.

"We are dismayed that after the President's SONA, the already insufficient wage hike for workers in NCR was withdrawn," Tinio said.

He added that the development underscored the need for Congress to pass a legislated wage hike.

"It highlighted the need for the struggle of workers and the need to have a legislated wage hike," he said.

Kabataan Party-list Rep. Renee Co, meanwhile, argued that workers deserve a living wage of at least P1,300 a day, citing the continued increase in the prices of basic goods brought about by inflation.

"What will workers lean on to put food on the table? If the struggle continues, we can also see that the government, particularly the administration of President Marcos Jr., undermines the rights and welfare of workers," she said.

The Department of Labor and Employment earlier announced that the P85 wage increase would be implemented in two tranches: P60 beginning 25 July and the remaining P25 on 20 January 2027.