High-value drug suspect collared in Taguig buy-bust

Taguig City Police Station arrested a high-value individual and confiscated suspected shabu worth P358,360 during a buy-bust operation at a residential building in Barangay Western Bicutan, Taguig City on Thursday evening.

The suspect, identified only by the alias Marlon, 48, was arrested at about 10:10 p.m. by operatives of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of twelve heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing more or less 52.7 grams of suspected shabu, including one sachet sold to an undercover operative and eleven sachets recovered from the suspect’s possession.

Police also recovered buy-bust money, additional cash, a black coin purse, and a black pouch.

The suspect will face charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The confiscated evidence will be submitted to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit for laboratory examination, while the complaint is being prepared for filing before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.