The Pasig City Police Station said it immediately coordinated with the Department of Education (DepEd) Division of Pasig and school officials to assess the reports.

During a security case conference on Monday, 20 July, authorities determined that the circulating materials posed no threat after reviewing the posts and conducting interviews with individuals identified as having shared the content.

“During the meeting, interview on a number of identified individuals was conducted,” the police said in a statement. The individuals admitted they shared the videos and photos “out of fun and carelessness,” according to authorities.

The police said it continues to investigate the origin of the posts, with the Eastern Police District Anti-Cybercrime Team (EDACT) assisting efforts to identify and locate the source of the alleged disinformation.

“Appropriate charges shall be filed against anybody who will be found to be involved in this incident,” the Pasig police said.

Authorities also increased police visibility and security deployment in schools across the city as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, teachers and school personnel.

The Pasig police urged the public to avoid sharing unverified posts, warning that irresponsible dissemination of information could cause unnecessary panic.