DOST-MIRDC celebrates M&E Week, highlighting innovation, a future-ready Philippines

The M&E Week, celebrated alongside DOST-MIRDC's 60th anniversary, is a flagship annual celebration, which is in line with the national recognition of the metals and engineering industries under Presidential Proclamation No. 144.

The forum brings experts together from academia, government, and industry to discuss advancements in manufacturing, Industry 4.0, sustainability, and engineering innovation.

Headlined by DOST-MIRDC Executive Director Robert Dizon, he emphasized the significance of the forum as a space for information exchange, research, and development in an ever-evolving environment filled with endless possibilities.

“For six decades, DOSD-MIRDC has stood alongside Philippine industries, helping enterprises become more productive, globally competitive, and future-ready,” Dizon said.

DOST Sec. Renato Solidum Jr. also spoke at the forum, highlighting how science and technology could transform industries and active communities to create a better future for every Filipino.

Solidum also emphasized the ever-growing innovations in the world, as technologies that once seemed impossible have now become part of our daily lives.

“Artificial intelligence [AI] is reshaping industries, advanced manufacturing is redefining production, data analytics is improving decision-making, renewable technologies are transforming how we power our economies, and new materials are opening doors to innovations that were unimaginable just a decade ago,” Solidum said.

The secretary also asserted that the future belongs to those who collaborate, innovate, and build together, reiterating the foundation of IMEC’s celebration.