PMW 2026 links auto parts, tooling sectors

Philippine Manufacturing Week (PMW) 2026 has been launched as a new business-to-business platform for the country’s manufacturing sector, with the Auto Parts and Vehicles Expo (APVE) Philippines 2026 and the Philippine Die and Mould Machineries and Equipment Exhibition (PDMEX) 2026 under one event.
The combined show places automotive parts, precision tooling, dies, moulds, machinery and related technologies in one venue.
For manufacturers, the format gives a wider view of the supply chain, from raw materials and tooling to finished automotive components.
Rungphech Chitanuwat, country general manager of Informa Markets Philippines, said the automotive and tooling sectors depend on each other.
“The automotive industry cannot thrive without precision tooling and die and mould manufacturers depend on automotive demand as a primary market driver,” Chitanuwat said.
The launch comes as Philippine manufacturing shows stronger numbers. Industrial production rose 10.5 percent year-on-year in March 2026, the strongest annual growth since January 2023.
Growth was seen across computer and electronic products at 20.8 percent, basic metals at 42 percent and transport equipment at 7.4 percent.
The automotive market also continues to expand. The release said Philippine vehicle sales reached 515,400 units in 2025 and may grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.41 percent through 2034, with volume projected at 1.09 million units.
Demand for parts and accessories is also expected to rise. The auto parts and accessories market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent from 2025 to 2031.
The tooling sector also has a larger role in the event. The Philippine tooling market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2034. The release placed its expected CAGR at 8.05 percent.
Globally, dies and moulds account for 40.8 percent of the tooling market. The automotive sector uses more than 60 percent of global mould production, which makes tooling a key part of auto parts manufacturing.
Philippine Manufacturing Week 2026 will include conference sessions, technical seminars and a business matching program.
The program will connect buyers with suppliers, investors with growth companies, technology providers with adopters and international partners with local manufacturing firms.
Government and industry groups are also supporting the event. These include the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, the Department of Trade and Industry, and the Department of Science and Technology.
The Philippine Die Manufacturers Association will serve as the industry partner for PDMEX 2026. The group represents the country’s die and mould manufacturing community, which serves the automotive, electronics, construction and consumer goods sectors.