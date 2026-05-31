PMW 2026 links auto parts, tooling sectors

Rungphech Chitanuwat, country general manager of Informa Markets Philippines, said the automotive and tooling sectors depend on each other.

“The automotive industry cannot thrive without precision tooling and die and mould manufacturers depend on automotive demand as a primary market driver,” Chitanuwat said.

The launch comes as Philippine manufacturing shows stronger numbers. Industrial production rose 10.5 percent year-on-year in March 2026, the strongest annual growth since January 2023.

Growth was seen across computer and electronic products at 20.8 percent, basic metals at 42 percent and transport equipment at 7.4 percent.

The automotive market also continues to expand. The release said Philippine vehicle sales reached 515,400 units in 2025 and may grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.41 percent through 2034, with volume projected at 1.09 million units.

Demand for parts and accessories is also expected to rise. The auto parts and accessories market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent from 2025 to 2031.

The tooling sector also has a larger role in the event. The Philippine tooling market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2034. The release placed its expected CAGR at 8.05 percent.

Globally, dies and moulds account for 40.8 percent of the tooling market. The automotive sector uses more than 60 percent of global mould production, which makes tooling a key part of auto parts manufacturing.