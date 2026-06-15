Filipino innovation takes leap with 3D printing milestone

Guests spent the day exploring hands-on exhibits, live machine demonstrations, learning sessions, and interactive displays that revealed how digital fabrication is changing the way products, prototypes, artworks, and solutions are created. From engineering and healthcare applications to design and education, visitors were introduced to the growing impact of additive manufacturing across multiple industries.

The event highlighted a vision of empowering Filipinos to turn ideas into reality, encouraging a culture where innovation is no longer limited to large corporations or research institutions.

“This launch represents more than a milestone for Makerlab — it represents a new chapter for innovation in the Philippines,” said Mike Sy, the company’s chief executive officer.

“We want more Filipinos to discover that 3D printing is no longer the future; it is a powerful tool available today for learning, business, creativity, and innovation,” he added.

Industry partners, members of the media, technology advocates, and supporters of the local maker movement joined the celebration, reflecting the growing interest in advanced manufacturing technologies throughout the country.

Mike Sy also expressed gratitude to the many organizations and individuals who helped bring the project to life, including collaborators, stakeholders, and the wider maker community that has supported the company’s journey over the past decade.

The launch likewise signals the beginning of future educational initiatives, with workshops, training programs, and immersive learning experiences planned for newcomers and experienced makers alike.

As the technology becomes more widely available, the initiative aims to inspire Filipinos to experiment, invent, and build solutions that can contribute to both personal growth and national development.

The milestone event also celebrated Makerlab’s 10th anniversary and officially introduced the Philippines’ first-ever 3D Printing Experience Hub at Ayala Malls Manila Bay. Leading the launch were Mike Sy, CEO of Makerlab, and Wendel Harris Chan, General Manager of Makerlab, who welcomed guests to what is envisioned as a hub for innovation, creativity, and technological discovery.