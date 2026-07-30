The transaction increases Rockwell's ownership in ACC from 76.3 percent to 99.26 percent, giving it near-complete control of the company that owns the 17.5-hectare Alabang Town Center.

During the company's Annual Stockholders' Meeting in June, Rockwell said it had begun the master planning of the property, tapping internationally renowned architect Carlos Ott together with local architect Jun Rodriguez of PRSP.

Over the next five to 10 years, Rockwell will target to restore the mall's old charm while evolving it into a more vibrant and experiential lifestyle destination.

"With greater ownership of the property, Rockwell Land is well positioned to advance its plans for Alabang Town Center while fortifying its portfolio of premium, integrated developments across the country," the company said.

The acquisition builds on Rockwell's expansion this year, following the turnover of Aruga Resort and Residences–Mactan, the topping off of Power Plant Mall Angeles, and the strong market reception of Cabo San Diego in Lian, Batangas.