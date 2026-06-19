Disposal of seized eggs in La Union legal, vet says

Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Domingo Bobby Calub III said the dealer violated Provincial Ordinance 417-2023 by misdeclaring the shipment. The Bureau of Animal Industry Veterinary Shipping Permit indicated that the cargo contained only 9,000 eggs, but authorities found 30,240 eggs upon inspection.

Of the total shipment, 21,240 eggs were declared unsafe for human consumption and subsequently disposed of.

The provincial veterinary office said the confiscated eggs were suspected to have originated from bird flu or avian influenza red zones. Calub stressed that the government could not risk allowing potentially contaminated products to reach consumers because of the possible threat to public health.

La Union Governor Mario Eduardo C. Ortega assured residents that the local government remains committed to protecting public health and safety. He said strict border veterinary protocols will continue to be enforced to ensure compliance among dealers and safeguard consumers.