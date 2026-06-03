Region 12 slaughterhouses face accreditation challenges

In General Santos City, the public slaughterhouse in Barangay Mabuhay remains unaccredited by the National Meat Inspection Service, restricting the distribution of meat processed at the facility to within city limits. City Veterinary Office meat inspection division chief Dr. Bernardo Bulawan said the city-run facility has yet to secure the required Double A accreditation, although several private slaughterhouses in the city already meet national standards. Local officials are now processing requirements for the operation of a compliant facility in Barangay Sinawal.

The issue extends across Region 12, where several municipalities, particularly in Sultan Kudarat, either operate below national standards or lack slaughterhouse facilities altogether. The Department of Agriculture said modernizing and accrediting slaughterhouses is vital to improving sanitation, preventing the sale of “hot meat,” and ensuring consumer protection while supporting the region's livestock industry.