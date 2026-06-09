DA restores Argentina poultry imports after HPAI clearance

The policy shift comes after Argentina’s animal health authorities reported that no new cases of bird flu had been detected following containment efforts, restoring the country’s disease-free classification under international animal health standards.

A risk assessment conducted by the Bureau of Animal Industry found that the likelihood of contamination from imported poultry products originating in Argentina is now negligible, clearing the way for the resumption of trade once procedural requirements are completed.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said reopening access to Argentine poultry supplies strengthens the country’s import options as the government continues efforts to secure food availability and stabilize supply conditions.

He added that diversifying sourcing channels supports both domestic industry needs and consumer price stability while maintaining strict biosecurity measures.

The DA said the lifting of the ban is expected to benefit poultry integrators, breeders, and food manufacturers that rely on imported genetic materials and inputs for production.

It also forms part of broader efforts to reduce vulnerability to supply disruptions caused by animal disease outbreaks and global logistics constraints.

The order will take effect 15 days after publication and filing with the Official Gazette or the National Administrative Register.