All 5 Philippine schools slip in 2027 QS rankings

De La Salle University (DLSU) improved its position to 654th from the 751–760 bracket. Meanwhile, the University of Santo Tomas (UST) slipped to the 951–1000 band from 851–900, and Adamson University (AdU) declined to the 1201–1400 bracket from 1001–1200.

QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter said the results indicate that institutions worldwide are progressing more rapidly in areas such as research output, international collaboration, and graduate employability.

As a result of the overall decline, the Philippines did not make QS' list of the 13 most-improved higher education systems this year, which was topped by Azerbaijan, Austria, and Hong Kong, according to a QS press release.