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All 5 Philippine schools slip in 2027 QS rankings

Five Philippine universities remain in the 2027 QS World University Rankings, but all except De La Salle University slipped in global standing, with the University of the Philippines and Ateneo de Manila University dropping significantly as other countries outpace the Philippines in research, international collaboration, and graduate employability.
Five Philippine universities remain in the 2027 QS World University Rankings, but all except De La Salle University slipped in global standing, with the University of the Philippines and Ateneo de Manila University dropping significantly as other countries outpace the Philippines in research, international collaboration, and graduate employability.
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Five Philippine universities remained in the 2027 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, but most recorded lower global standings, based on the latest rankings released on Thursday, 18 June.

The University of the Philippines (UP) fell 40 places to 402nd, while Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) dropped to 581st.

Five Philippine universities remain in the 2027 QS World University Rankings, but all except De La Salle University slipped in global standing, with the University of the Philippines and Ateneo de Manila University dropping significantly as other countries outpace the Philippines in research, international collaboration, and graduate employability.
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Five Philippine universities remain in the 2027 QS World University Rankings, but all except De La Salle University slipped in global standing, with the University of the Philippines and Ateneo de Manila University dropping significantly as other countries outpace the Philippines in research, international collaboration, and graduate employability.
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De La Salle University (DLSU) improved its position to 654th from the 751–760 bracket. Meanwhile, the University of Santo Tomas (UST) slipped to the 951–1000 band from 851–900, and Adamson University (AdU) declined to the 1201–1400 bracket from 1001–1200.

QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter said the results indicate that institutions worldwide are progressing more rapidly in areas such as research output, international collaboration, and graduate employability.

As a result of the overall decline, the Philippines did not make QS' list of the 13 most-improved higher education systems this year, which was topped by Azerbaijan, Austria, and Hong Kong, according to a QS press release.

Adamson University
University of Santo Tomas
De La Salle University (DLSU)
Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU)
University of the Philipines Diliman
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