Ateneo leads Philippine universities in 2026 Asia University Rankings

The top Asian university is identified as China’s Tsinghua University, followed by Peking University.

The National University of Singapore ranked third, making it the top university in Southeast Asia.

They said the latest Asia University Rankings used the same framework as the World University Rankings. However, weightings were said to be recalibrated to reflect the priorities of Asian institutions.

For the ranking, 18 performance indicators were grouped into five areas, such as teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook, and industry, ranking 929 universities from 36 different countries.