Ateneo hosts social science conference, underscores research impact

The conference featured two plenary sessions focusing on decolonizing research pipelines and promoting equity in knowledge production, as well as interdisciplinary collaboration between the social sciences and other fields.

These sessions were supported by five panel discussions and three thematic parallel sessions led by Ateneo’s Psychology, History, Sociology, and Anthropology departments, along with research units such as the Institute of Philippine Culture and the Political Psychology of Democratization Laboratory.

Ateneo world ranking

The 2026 rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds placed Ateneo as the second top university in the Philippines, 141st in Asia, and 551st globally.

The university also ranked among top institutions worldwide by subject area, placing 333rd in arts and humanities and within the 401 to 450 bracket in social sciences and management.

It was also included among the top 100 institutions globally for theology, divinity, and religious studies. Other subject rankings included anthropology at 101 to 200, English language and literature at 201 to 250, politics and international studies at 301 to 400, sociology at 301 to 375, business and management studies at 451 to 500, and economics and econometrics at 551 to 700.

Pawlik said the Ateneo School of Social Sciences continues to perform above average in global rankings and institutional reputation across various disciplines.

“In the latest QS survey, Anthropology, for example, ranks extremely high within the 101–200 bracket, which, when we look at worldwide rankings, is impressive,” he said.

He noted that while the institution is performing well, there is still room for improvement, particularly in research funding.

Pawlik said Ateneo maintains strong research engagement and a supportive environment for conducting studies and working with communities.

He added that social science research in the university actively engages communities, helping bring people together and incorporating local knowledge into academic work.

“I think that is where social sciences really has a strong presence and it is going even stronger,” Pawlik said.