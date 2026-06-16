Road crash leaves 1 dead, 6 hurt

BAGUIO CITY — An individual was declared dead on arrival after being pinned inside a bus that collided with another vehicle along Kilometer 6, Marcos Highway, early Tuesday morning.
The fatality was identified as an adult male bus conductor from Urdaneta, Pangasinan. Six others sustained injuries in the accident.
Initial reports said the incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on the said date.
Based on the initial investigation of the Baguio Police, the bus rammed into a parked six-wheeler truck loaded with chicken manure. The truck was stationed along the roadside while undergoing repairs for a malfunctioning injection pump as it was heading uphill toward Baguio City.
The impact caused significant damage to both vehicles, although the exact cost of property damage has yet to be determined. The injured victims included one truck passenger and five bus occupants, including the driver, who were all brought to the hospital.
Emergency responders from the Bureau of Fire Protection Tuba, 911, and the Baguio City Police Office Station 10 responded and assisted in transporting the victims. The conductor was already unconscious when extricated from the bus and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident. The case has been turned over to the Baguio Traffic Enforcement Unit for proper disposition.