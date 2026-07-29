"Wedding planning should be exciting, inspiring, and enjoyable," said Bryan Co, founder and CEO of Toast. "Toast Wedding Fair is designed to help couples discover trusted suppliers and make confident decisions for their big day. Together with UnionBank, we're helping create an experience that's easier and more convenient for everyone involved."

Founded in 2018, Toast Wedding Fair has become a destination for engaged couples seeking wedding professionals, exclusive deals, and planning inspiration.

UnionBank said its digital payment capabilities will allow exhibitors to accept transactions more efficiently, enabling suppliers to focus on serving clients and preparing memorable celebrations.

"Planning a wedding comes with countless moments and decisions, and every little convenience can make a difference," said Dino Velasco, UnionBank institutional segment marketing head. "We're happy to support an event that brings couples closer to their dream celebration while helping create a smoother experience from planning to booking."

The bank also highlighted its digital business solutions, including UnionBank BizStarter and the UB Negosyante app, which help entrepreneurs start and manage their businesses.

Toast Wedding Fair 2026 will be held on 8 to 9 August and 24 to 25 October at SMX Manila.