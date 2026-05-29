Two Army recruits die during training in Tarlac

“Noong kinagabihan na, doon na na-declare na dead itong dalawa and sa ngayon ang inaantay natin yung final report kung ano ba talaga ang cause ng kanilang pagkamatay,” Dema-ala said in an interview with DZRH’s “Dos Por Dos.”

The Philippine Army said there were “no indications of foul play” and stressed that physical harm is prohibited during training.

Separate investigations are being conducted by the Army Training Command while medical records are under review.

The Army said the remains were returned to their families and assured assistance and support.