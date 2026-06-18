Rising star at the center of the latest Paolo Contis buzz

While Gaza did not initially identify the recipient, netizens quickly began speculating after he later posted a photo of a young woman wearing a face mask. Many concluded that the woman in question was Alday.

Before entering show business, Alday built a name for herself in pageantry. She began joining beauty competitions at a young age and was crowned Miss Tourism at the Mr. & Ms. Hundred Islands pageant in Pangasinan in 2019. She later competed in several local pageants, including Binibining Zambales.

Her biggest pageant achievement came in 2024 when she won the inaugural King and Queen of the Pacific Pageant in Malaysia, where she also received the Best Resort Wear award.

Academically, Alday was known as a consistent honor student. She initially pursued Medical Technology at the University of St. Louis in Baguio before transferring to Manila to continue her studies in Nursing.

In an interview on “The Pillow Talk” podcast, Alday shared details about her family background. Though she is an only child, she revealed that she has three older half-brothers from her father's previous marriage. She also spoke openly about her mother having worked as a nanny for her father before the two eventually started a family together.

Following her success in pageantry, Alday set her sights on acting. Like many newcomers, she faced challenges early in her career, including alleged experiences involving inappropriate propositions and harassment.

Her breakthrough came during her third year in the entertainment industry when she was introduced as one of GMA Network's rising talents. Since then, she has appeared in various television projects, including drama series, a guest role on “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” and appearances on “The Boobay and Tekla Show” and “Family Feud.”

Alday eventually joined the cast of Bubble Gang, becoming one of the newest additions to the long-running sketch comedy program.