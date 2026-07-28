The Sandiganbayan Fifth Division denied the petition of Senator Jinggoy Estrada to have the ability to set bail for his case of plunder due to a lack of legal basis and the premature nature of the request.

In a resolution dated 24 July, the anti-graft court explained that instant motion filed by the camp of Estrada was submitted without the court primarily determining whether or not the senator should be granted the ability to seek such a remedy.

Citing Estrada’s previous case of plunder as a reference, the justices said that “provisional liberty” was only granted to the senator after the court conducted an evidentiary hearing on whether or not the evidence against him was strong.