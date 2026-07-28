The President was joined by DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa, and Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene Acosta as he inspected the completed residential buildings, now home to more than 400 beneficiary families.

Aliling said the People's Ville project demonstrates how the Expanded 4PH program is translating the administration's housing agenda into tangible results.

"It is a testament to our commitment to making housing more accessible, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of our people," Aliling said.

Laxa said the President's visit would further inspire SHFC to accelerate the delivery of socialized housing projects across the country.

"His visit inspires us to work even harder to deliver housing that gives Filipino families not only a secure home, but also dignity, stability, and hope for a better future," he said.

Situated on a more than 14-hectare property along the Davao-Bukidnon Road, People's Ville is one of the country's largest socialized vertical housing developments.

Once completed, the project will consist of 72 five-story buildings containing 7,200 housing units. Each unit has an estimated floor area of 28 square meters.

To date, 26 buildings, equivalent to about 2,600 housing units, have been completed, while four more buildings with an additional 400 units are under construction.

The visit marked the second time in about three months that Marcos inspected an SHFC housing development. In April, he visited the Crystal Peak Estates project in San Fernando City, Pampanga.

During the visit, beneficiary Jeralie Diansay thanked the President for making homeownership possible for low-income families.

"Thank you po, President Marcos, sa napakagandang project na ito. Marami po kayong natutulungan na mga pamilyang Pilipino, especially po 'yung mga low income," she said.

SHFC is also developing similar vertical housing projects in Misamis Oriental, Palawan, Manila, and Quezon City under the Expanded 4PH Program.