Why Andrea Brillantes entertains suitors after heartaches

Feeling that it is always “raining men” for Andrea Brillantes, Karen Davila asked the twentysomething actress on her YouTube channel if there was ever a time she experienced being single.

“How did you get over your past relationships? What did you have to do?” Davila asked.

“Madali kasi ako tumanggap po eh. Bilang isang tao, madali akong tumanggap at mag-let go because I leave relationships or work only after giving my all. Kapag hindi talaga kaya, alam kong hindi na talaga kaya, at wala akong regrets kasi alam kong nabigay ko na ang lahat ko at wala akong pagkukulang (I can easily accept things. As a person, I can easily accept and let go because before I leave a relationship or work, I make sure I have given my all. When it no longer works, I know I have no regrets because I know I gave everything and did not fall short),” Brillantes explained.