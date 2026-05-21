Why Andrea Brillantes entertains suitors after heartaches

Feeling that it is always “raining men” for Andrea Brillantes, Karen Davila asked the twentysomething actress on her YouTube channel if there was ever a time she experienced being single.
“How did you get over your past relationships? What did you have to do?” Davila asked.
“Madali kasi ako tumanggap po eh. Bilang isang tao, madali akong tumanggap at mag-let go because I leave relationships or work only after giving my all. Kapag hindi talaga kaya, alam kong hindi na talaga kaya, at wala akong regrets kasi alam kong nabigay ko na ang lahat ko at wala akong pagkukulang (I can easily accept things. As a person, I can easily accept and let go because before I leave a relationship or work, I make sure I have given my all. When it no longer works, I know I have no regrets because I know I gave everything and did not fall short),” Brillantes explained.
When a relationship fails or she does not get the project she wants, the actress simply tells herself that things did not work out.
“There’s more to life than just boys and relationships,” she mused.
Davila then asked Brillantes: “There’s more to life than just boys. Pero have you ever been single?”
“Yes. Lagi rin akong nasasabihan na never akong nababakante, na lagi akong may boys. Pero parang after him (Ricci Rivero), almost two years yata akong walang boyfriend, and one year doon single po talaga ako (Yes. People always tell me that I am never single and that I am always with boys. But after him [Ricci Rivero], it was almost two years that I did not have a boyfriend, and for one year, I was really single),” she said.
During that period of solitude, the actress did not entertain suitors. She tried dating a few times, but nothing developed into romance because she was careful with her time.
“And hindi ako boy crazy. I can live without them,” she bravely declared.
In disbelief, Davila asked, “Really?”
“Yes po, but of course gusto rin natin ng love. Hindi naman sa mayabang ako, pero maganda rin po kasi ako (I also want love. It’s not that I’m boastful, but I know I’m beautiful, too),” she replied with a laugh.
“I love it!” Davila exclaimed.
Brillantes revealed that after a failed relationship, there is always a guy who would say, “I can treat you better” or “I can give you this and that.”
“Of course, I want to believe it. I don’t want to reach a point where I no longer believe in love because it is my dream to have a family. I want to be a bride. I want to be a mom. So I always give chances,” she explained.
Maris Racal treats jeepney drivers on 12th anniversary in showbiz
To commemorate her 12th anniversary in showbiz, Maris Racal treated jeepney drivers in UP Diliman last Monday, 18 May.
Racal gave away sacks of rice to jeepney drivers at University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City.
In her Instagram post, Racal was seen happily distributing the gifts to public utility drivers. She captioned the video: “12 years na ako sa industriya (in the industry). Happy anniversary to us, Mariestellers. Love you all so much!”
Racal started in showbiz as a housemate on Pinoy Big Brother in 2014. That same year, she joined Star Magic and went on to appear in numerous television programs and films.
She gained wider attention for her role in Can’t Buy Me Love, which starred Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano. She was paired with Anthony Jennings, and their palpable chemistry led to a movie project together as well as several commercial endorsements.