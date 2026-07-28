"There are still many islands [in the West Philippine Sea] for which we have no data," DENR Ocean Environments Task Force Subject Matter Expert Dr. Fernando Siringan said in Filipino.

"[Thus], we need to gather data from those islands," he added.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Tribune, Siringan said the advantage of conducting research on Pag-asa Island is the government's support for exploration activities compared to other features.

"The other [islands] don't have that [kind of exploration advantage supported by the government], so if we need to go there, it has to be well planned.”

“From the part of the scientists, we are ready to do that”, the geologist noted.

According to Siringan, Likas Island, Kota Island, and Rizal Reef are three "stepping stones" features in the concept of connectivity of coral reefs in the West Philippine Sea.

The DENR, however, announced its efforts for ocean environments through operationalization of marine scientific research centers including one in Pag-asa Island.

“Filipino scientist from the Marine Science Institute of the University of the Philippines (UP) were able to restart the collection of biodiversity data in Pag-asa Island after along twenty-year gap as well as the conduct biodiversity assessments in monitoring other features such as Escoda Shoal, Dalagang Bukid shoal, Patag and Lawak Islands”, Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said in his keynote message.

Meanwhile, University of the Philippines (UP) - Cebu Associate Professor Dr. Hazel Arceo revealed that around seven or eight occupied islands in the West Philippine Sea were visited by academic researchers while more than 20 unoccupied features remain in the Kalayaan Group of Islands.

Arceo said that one-third of the Philippines' coral reefs are within the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG) with only few reefs and islands studied in the West Philippine Sea.