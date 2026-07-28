“We hope these books will help our children appreciate the beauty of our marine ecosystems, understand the importance of conserving them and realize that they do have a role to play in protecting our national heritage”, DENR Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Rochelle Gamboa said.

The first e-book, The Wonderful West Philippine Sea with Pawi the Sea Turtle (Pawikan), followed the story of Pawi, a curious green sea turtle, on a journey through mangroves, seagrass meadows, coral reefs, and coastal communities.

Written for children aged six to nine, the story introduces readers to whale sharks, giant clams, reef fishes, and the people working to protect them – from scientists and sustainable fishers to community volunteers and coast guards.

“It also explains, in age-appropriate language, how pollution, overfishing, and habitat loss threaten marine ecosystems and coastal livelihoods”, the DENR said in a statement.

“The e-book features species-spotting activities, colouring pages, and a family pledge encouraging simple environmental actions such as reducing single-use plastics, disposing of waste properly, conserving water, and joining community clean-up drives”, the agency added.