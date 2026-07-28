Senior Deputy Majority Leader Senator Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito has filed two bills seeking to reduce electricity costs by removing the system loss charge passed on to consumers and abolishing the 12-percent value-added tax (VAT) on power bills.

Ejercito filed Senate Bills Nos. 2342 and 2343 following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s call during his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) for measures to bring down electricity prices.

The senator said Congress should act swiftly to ease the burden on Filipino households, citing the country's high electricity rates compared with those of its Southeast Asian neighbors.