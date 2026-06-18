MPD uncovers digital food-label alteration scheme

Acting on a tip from a confidential informant, the Special Mayor’s Reaction Team (SMaRT), led by Police Lt. Col. Edward Samonte, launched a surveillance operation. Officers moved in at 9:30 p.m. at a warehouse on the corner of Villalobos and Palanca streets.

Investigators said they caught the suspects scrubbing and re-stamping label dates inside a second-floor restroom.

Police recovered assorted expired noodles, canned drinks and other merchandise, alongside three digital devices used to print false expiration dates.

“This is a very dangerous situation that could be happening in other parts of Manila,” Domagoso said, warning consumers to be cautious of unusually cheap items. “We might be buying things cheaply, but not everything cheap is good. There might be a reason why it is cheap.”