P1.3-M shabu seized in Taguig fast-food bust





Authorities said the bulk of the operation centered on the recovery of approximately 200 grams of suspected shabu, packed in three knot-tied plastic bags, which were handed over to an undercover poseur-buyer at around 11:28 p.m. in Barangay Lower Bicutan.



The suspects—identified by their aliases Jamal, 28; Joharia, 23; and Yaser, 18—were arrested immediately after the exchange.



Police said the illegal drugs seized from the trio have a standard drug price value of ₱1,360,000.



Also recovered were a genuine ₱1,000 bill, ninety-nine pieces of ₱1,000 boodle money used in the buy-bust, a white envelope, and a silver Honor cellphone believed to be used in the transaction.



SPD investigators stressed that the volume of shabu confiscated indicates the suspects’ direct access to significant drug supply lines operating within the southern corridor of Metro Manila.



The suspects were brought to the DDEU office for processing before the filing of criminal complaints for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.



Police said the seized shabu will undergo laboratory examination as part of the case build-up.###

