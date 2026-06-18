Flood control probe should lead to reform — Ombudsman

“The fight against corruption cannot operate in isolation. Corruption cases move through an entire justice ecosystem - from investigation, prosecution, adjudication, and ultimately, the delivery of justice. If one part of the system is weak, the entire system is affected,” he said.

Remulla made the remarks during the United Nations (UN) 7th Conference on SDG 16 held at the UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday, 18 June, where he served as one of the speakers before world leaders and experts.

There, the official stressed that meaningful change in practices that slowly undermine government systems can only be achieved when institutions are held accountable for their actions.

“You cannot have effective health systems without accountable institutions. You cannot build sustainable infrastructure without transparency. You cannot create inclusive economic growth without trust,” he said.

“And you cannot achieve lasting development if people no longer believe in the institutions created to serve them,” he added.

Remulla admitted that the probe into the flood control issue is both challenging and complex. However, he said it also presents an opportunity to identify weaknesses within government systems.

He reiterated that all efforts being exerted to resolve the scandal are intended to “build better institutions for tomorrow.”

“If we want citizens to trust government, government must first prove it deserves that trust. And that is the commitment we bring from the Philippines – to pursue accountability and to strengthen institutions. And to ensure that public service remains exactly what it should be – a service to the public,” he said.

To underscore his point, Remulla said the success of anti-corruption efforts should not be measured solely by the number of politicians convicted but by whether government institutions are better serving the public.

In a previous forum, the Ombudsman said four cases had already been filed against public officials in connection with the flood control controversy, while 209 complaints remained under preliminary investigation.

Among those charged were former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., former congressman Zaldy Co, and, most recently, Senator Jinggoy Estrada.