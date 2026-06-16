Ombudsman eyes ASEAN best practices amid flood control probe

"It’s cooperation among the members of the SEAOF, intelligence gathering, sharing, training," Balmeo said. "We have different techniques in investigation."

"It’s a matter of sharing techniques on how to properly conduct an investigation, how to gather data and strengthen cases," he added.

Balmeo said the Philippines could also share its experience in building cases against public officials, particularly with Malaysia's Sarawak state, which he described as relatively new to the investigative field.

The three-day meeting, running from 16 June to 18 June, is attended by representatives from Indonesia, Thailand, Pakistan, Malaysia, Timor-Leste, and the Philippines.

Balmeo headed the Philippine delegation as Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla attended the 7th Global Conference on Sustainable Development Goal 16 at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

In a recorded message, Remulla outlined the progress of the Ombudsman's investigation into the flood control controversy, saying the office has received 333 complaints that underwent fact-finding investigations, with 36 advancing to the preliminary investigation stage.

So far, five cases have been filed against public officials, including former senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., former congressman Zaldy Co, and most recently, Senator Jinggoy Estrada.

"Beyond these numbers is a deeper responsibility — to strengthen public trust and demonstrate that accountability institutions can respond with independence, professionalism, and resolve," Remulla said.

"This moment reminds us why regional platforms such as SEAOF matter," he added.