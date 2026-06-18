DOJ, DILG: No ICC warrant notice on Bong Go, ex-PNP officials

The clarification comes after a Facebook post by Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte, who claimed that a “reliable source” told him a warrant had already been issued by the ICC against Go and two former police officials.

The senator has been named in previous discussions related to alleged accountability in the ICC’s investigation into crimes against humanity in connection with the anti-drug campaign during the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte, where he was cited in some reports as a possible co-perpetrator.

As of writing, there has been no independent confirmation from the ICC regarding any warrant, and authorities said they continue to await any official communication.

Senator Go has yet to issue a public statement addressing the claim.