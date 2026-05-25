NBI: More to face ICC arrest warrants

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Secretary Atty. Melvin Matibag said six more personalities will be issued a warrant of arrest from the International Criminal Court (ICC) after Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa following their alleged involvement in former President Rodrigo Duterte’s extrajudicial killings.

According to Matibag, Senator Bong Go, former Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Camilo Cascolan and Oscar Albayalde, former National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Dante Gierran, former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Chief Isidro Lapeña, former Davao City Police Chief Vicente Danao, and former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre III were named as co-perpetrators in ICC document.