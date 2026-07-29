Police said the incident occurred at around 9:15 a.m. on July 28 along Quirino Highway corner Urbano Street, Barangay Bagbag, when PLDT security personnel conducting a routine inspection caught the suspect allegedly opening a PLDT fiber cabinet and removing its components without the company's consent.

The security personnel restrained the suspect and sought assistance from patrolling PS 4 officers, who placed him under arrest at the scene.

Further investigation showed that the suspect has previous records involving theft in July 2022, violations of Presidential Decree No. 1602 (Illegal Gambling) and Republic Act No. 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) in February 2023, and a violation of Republic Act No. 9287, which penalizes illegal numbers games, in June 2026.

The suspect is expected to face charges in connection with the attempted theft.