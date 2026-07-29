“Investigation disclosed that the victim became acquainted with the suspect through an online conversation,” the QCPD report said.

“According to the complainant, the suspect offered her financial assistance, and both agreed on the terms of their online relationship,” it added.

Further investigation revealed that on 18 July 2026, the suspect and the victim met in Pasig City and allegedly had an intimate encounter.

“The victim further alleged that before parting ways, the suspect deleted their online conversations and blocked her contact number, leaving her unaware of his true identity,” the police report stated.

On Monday, 27 July, at about 7:25 p.m., the victim at her residence received messages from the suspect threatening to publicly post an alleged intimate video of them and demanding that she meet him again for sexual activity.

“Fearing for her safety, the victim sought assistance from PS 3,” QCPD pointed out.

An entrapment operation was immediately conducted in front of Jollibee along Quirino Highway in Barangay Talipapa, Quezon City, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect.

Operatives from Talipapa Police Station confiscated a gray VIVO cellular phone and a blue REDMI cellular phone from the suspect.

Following the arrest, the suspect will face charges for Grave Coercion under Article 286 of the RPC in relation to Republic Act No. 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012) and violation of Republic Act No. 9262 (Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004) before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.