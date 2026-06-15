CIDG subpoenas Ateneo officials in player deaths probe

Speaking to reporters at Camp Crame, Remulla said only University Athletics Office Director Emmanuel Fernandez and a lawyer appeared before CIDG investigators out of five officials summoned.

Among those who did not appear were head coach Tab Baldwin and team manager Epok Quimpo.

"Today, we issued subpoenas to the top management of the Ateneo basketball team, headed by Coach Tab Baldwin," Remulla said.

The DILG chief stressed that the investigation is intended solely to establish the facts surrounding the drowning incident in Dipaculao, Aurora on 8 June and is not aimed at assigning blame or filing charges at this stage.

"We are not here to arrest, we are not here to charge, but merely to gather the facts. Kukunin lang talaga kung ano ang nangyari, kung sino ang nag-authorize, kung paano sila pumunta, kung sino ang nag-order. Lahat 'yun kukunin namin," he said.

Remulla added that investigators will also interview members of the Ateneo men's basketball team to obtain a complete account of the events leading to the tragedy.

"It is a fact-finding mission, hindi siya fault-finding. We will give the results later in due time, once we investigate everyone, including the players," he said.

He also announced that a second round of subpoenas will be issued on Friday to clarify unresolved matters.

"Mag-iissue kami ng pangalawang subpoena on Friday para ma-clarify talaga namin lahat. As of now, again, it is a fact-finding mission. A second absence will warrant a contempt of court," Remulla said.

Under Republic Act No. 10973, the PNP chief, CIDG director and deputy director are authorized to issue subpoenas during investigations. Failure to comply may result in the filing of an indirect contempt case before the Regional Trial Court.

The PNP earlier reiterated its commitment to conducting a thorough and transparent investigation.

"We are committed to ensuring full cooperation among all investigative bodies to arrive at a comprehensive and truthful account of what transpired, and to deliver justice for the families of the late student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili," PNP Public Information Office OIC Col. Allen Rae Co said.