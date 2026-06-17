The real star of ‘Charlie’ musical in Manila may be the technology

When audiences think of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, they usually picture chocolate rivers, giant sweets and the eccentric Willy Wonka. But when the musical arrives at The Theatre at Solaire from 8 to 26 July, the production's most impressive achievement may be something less visible: the technology behind the magic.
Presented by GMG Productions, the international touring production combines traditional musical theatre with large-scale visual effects designed to bring Roald Dahl's fantastical world to life. The show features projection design by Jeff Sugg, whose work helps transform the stage into Wonka's extraordinary factory through digital imagery and visual storytelling.
The production also incorporates puppet design by acclaimed artist Basil Twist and illusions created by Tim Clothier. Together, these elements help create some of the story's most memorable moments, allowing audiences to experience the wonder and unpredictability that have made the tale a favourite across generations.
Modern musicals increasingly rely on technology to expand what can be achieved onstage, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is no exception. Rather than depending solely on painted backdrops and physical scenery, productions today use projections, visual effects and sophisticated stagecraft to create worlds that would have been impossible to realise a few decades ago.
Yet the technology is not there merely to impress. Its purpose is to support the storytelling and capture the sense of imagination at the heart of Dahl's classic novel. The result is a production that blends old-fashioned theatrical magic with contemporary innovation.
For audiences planning to see the Manila run, the attraction may not only be the story of Charlie Bucket and his Golden Ticket. It is also the opportunity to witness how modern theatre uses technology to turn fantasy into a live experience.