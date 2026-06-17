The real star of ‘Charlie’ musical in Manila may be the technology

When audiences think of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, they usually picture chocolate rivers, giant sweets and the eccentric Willy Wonka. But when the musical arrives at The Theatre at Solaire from 8 to 26 July, the production's most impressive achievement may be something less visible: the technology behind the magic.

Presented by GMG Productions, the international touring production combines traditional musical theatre with large-scale visual effects designed to bring Roald Dahl's fantastical world to life. The show features projection design by Jeff Sugg, whose work helps transform the stage into Wonka's extraordinary factory through digital imagery and visual storytelling.

The production also incorporates puppet design by acclaimed artist Basil Twist and illusions created by Tim Clothier. Together, these elements help create some of the story's most memorable moments, allowing audiences to experience the wonder and unpredictability that have made the tale a favourite across generations.