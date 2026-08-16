“The driver was instructed to move the vehicle to the designated parking area, but despite repeated directives, he refused to comply and instead questioned the authority of the law enforcers,” the LTO said.

“It was also reported that he identified himself using an identification badge from a national government agency,” it added.

While LTO personnel were speaking with the driver, his father arrived in a pickup truck and identified himself as an NBI personnel member.

The NBI personnel also allegedly questioned the authority of the LTO officers to apprehend his son.

During the confrontation, the NBI personnel allegedly made statements about possessing a firearm, prompting the LTO to investigate the circumstances of the incident and determine possible liabilities.

The investigation also found that the pickup truck driven by the NBI personnel was allegedly equipped with unauthorized blinkers.

Following the investigation, the LTO issued a show cause order to the registered owner and driver of the pickup truck for the alleged unauthorized or unlawful use of blinkers and for being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

The registered owner was also ordered to surrender the unauthorized blinkers during a hearing scheduled for Thursday, 20 August 2026.

The NBI personnel's driver's license was placed under a 90-day preventive suspension, while an alarm was placed on the pickup truck pending proceedings.