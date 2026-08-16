Fighting Eagles Nagoya escaped University of Santo Tomas (UST), 92-91, to win the NSAC World Invitational at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.
Former University of the Philippines star Francis Lopez led the Eagles with 22 points and seven rebounds as he emerged as the finals Most Valuable Player of this prestigious eight-team tournament presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.
Trey Tinkle’s three-point place with 1:57 remaining turned an 84-85 deficit into a 91-85 advantage as Nagoya inches closer to the title.
UST answered back with a 5-0 run capped by Landyn Jumawan at the buzzer but it was too late as the clock expired.