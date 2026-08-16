Reflecting on his upbringing, Solidum noted that local students have inherent talent but often lack access to competitive opportunities due to geographic and logistical constraints. He recalled his own struggles taking the Philippine Science High School entrance exam, where he encountered advanced topics long before they were taught locally.

"Yung mga tanong sa Pisay hindi ko talaga alam sagutin. Naencounter ko lamang yan later on in the third year or fourth year high school (I really didn't know how to answer the questions in the Pisay exam. I only encountered those topics later on during my third or fourth year of high school)," he recalled.

"So yung opportunity for us to compete with others, limited ng kaunti. Logistics-wise, raw materials-wise, sources ng energy mahal, kasi nga hindi dito galing (So our opportunity to compete with others is a bit limited. Logistics-wise, raw materials-wise, and energy sources are expensive because they don’t originate from here)," he added, highlighting the essence of the event's theme.

To drive this transformation, several key initiatives were unveiled during the event: