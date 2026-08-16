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Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. called for stronger education, food security, and disaster resilience in Romblon, emphasizing that technological intervention is key to unlocking the province's full potential. Speaking at a pre-Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW) event, the Romblon native shared his vision for the province under the banner “Smart Island Rising: Launching of STI Interventions in San Agustin, Romblon.”
Reflecting on his upbringing, Solidum noted that local students have inherent talent but often lack access to competitive opportunities due to geographic and logistical constraints. He recalled his own struggles taking the Philippine Science High School entrance exam, where he encountered advanced topics long before they were taught locally.
"Yung mga tanong sa Pisay hindi ko talaga alam sagutin. Naencounter ko lamang yan later on in the third year or fourth year high school (I really didn't know how to answer the questions in the Pisay exam. I only encountered those topics later on during my third or fourth year of high school)," he recalled.
"So yung opportunity for us to compete with others, limited ng kaunti. Logistics-wise, raw materials-wise, sources ng energy mahal, kasi nga hindi dito galing (So our opportunity to compete with others is a bit limited. Logistics-wise, raw materials-wise, and energy sources are expensive because they don’t originate from here)," he added, highlighting the essence of the event's theme.
To drive this transformation, several key initiatives were unveiled during the event:
eTURO Project: DOST MIMAROPA Regional Director Bernardo Sepeda and DepEd MIMAROPA Schools Division Superintendent Roger Capa signed a Memorandum of Agreement to implement eTURO (Enhancing Teachers' Unimpeded Rational Objectives), an AI-powered teaching platform. Solidum urged educators and residents to embrace artificial intelligence without fear, comparing initial skepticism around AI to the early days of social media. "Huwag matakot sa AI (Do not fear AI)."
Don Luis Hidalgo Memorial School in Marinduque and San Agustin Central Elementary School in Romblon will serve as pilot schools for the project.
Solidum also cited a Philippine Statistics Authority survey on functional literacy and an education and mass media survey where Romblon is among the top provinces in both basic and functional literacy.
"Mga kababayan natin sa Romblon, may angking talino. Kaya lang pagdating sa island provinces, ibang-iba ang oportunidad pagdating sa economic development or opportunities (Our countrymen in Romblon possess inherent intelligence. However, when it comes to island provinces, the opportunities regarding economic development or prospects are vastly different)," he said.
SASINAG Tourism Kiosk: To accelerate local economic growth through tourism, the San Agustin Smart Information, Navigation, and Access Gateway (SASINAG) Tourism Kiosk was launched. The kiosk delivers real-time information on travel destinations, transportation, lodging, local products, emergency contacts, and public services to enrich the visitor experience.
REIIN-LokalFi: Under the Resilient Education Information Infrastructure for the New Normal initiative, DOST-MIMAROPA awarded the REIIN-LokalFi system to strengthen digital connectivity and local information dissemination for disaster preparedness and quick response.
Solar Energy System for Fisherfolk: DOST-MIMAROPA turned over a Solar Energy System (SES) to power San Agustin’s Mini Ice Plant Facility. Following an initial equipment grant in October 2023, the new solar infrastructure addresses high electricity costs and allows over 2,000 registered fisherfolk to preserve their catch, preventing spoilages that previously forced them to sell high-quality fish at low prices.
By delivering tailored technological interventions—from AI learning tools to solar-powered cold storage—DOST is equipping island communities with the practical resources needed to overcome geographical isolation, secure local livelihoods, and build a resilient, smart-island economy.