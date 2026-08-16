(Since the Habagat is still prevailing, generally, we will experience rainfalls this afternoon and evening, and possibly in the early morning as well.)

Habagat, according to the forecast, is not as strong as it was during the first half of last week, allowing sunny conditions to prevail over parts of the country from Sunday morning until noon.

PAGASA, meanwhile, forecast possible periods of heavy rainfall, with the Habagat expected to strengthen in the present and succeeding days, raising the possibility of a strong southwest monsoon.

The state weather bureau reported possible occasional to heavy rainfall over Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales and areas of Bataan.

“Ang possible din na mayroon tayong periods of heavy rainfall dito sa Ilocos Norte, Cagayan, Batanes, Cordillera Administrative Region, Tarlac, Pampanga, maging dito din sa bahagi ng Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas at Occidental Mindoro,” Carpio said, warning the public to remain vigilant against possible flooding and landslides.

(Possible periods of heavy rainfall may also occur in Ilocos Norte, Cagayan, Batanes, as well as in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Tarlac, Pampanga, parts of Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro.)