Heart Evangelista gave unsolicited advice to social media influencers to stay grounded after achieving a great deal of success, as popularity can be fleeting.

That, in essence, was her reminder to influencers during her guesting on the vodcast show “Your Honor,” hosted by Chariz Solomon and Buboy Villar, where she participated in the show's “Blind Item” portion.

She recalled an incident where she was criticized upfront.

“I remember one time, and this is already like not very far ago. Sila din ‘yung mga nanlalait sa akin ngayon. Nilalait nila ako. I don’t know why,” she narrated.

She continued: “Oh, I love your dress. It’s on sale, right?” Tapos nagtatawanan sila. First and foremost, ano ang problema na sale?”

Evangelista said she learned to take criticism the hard way, and it came from people she thought she knew, making her rattle off reasons why people should be discerning of so-called friends.

“‘Yung blind item ko is more of like a lesson that you really have to decipher who you look up to on social media. And if it’s too good to be true, most of the time it’s not true,” she stressed.

The fashion icon felt there are people who appear nice online but turn out to have a different personality.

“Usually, kung sino pa 'yung kala n’yong... kung sino ‘yung madadak na parang trying to be one with people, ‘yun ‘yung actually totoong bully because they’re not that in person,” she said.

Addressing successful social media personalities, she advised them to keep their feet grounded:

“No matter how successful you are, matuto kang lumingon kung saan ka nanggaling, maging humble ka, ipako ‘yung dalawang paa sa lapag."

“Wala akong pakialam kung viral ka ngayon, ang bilis ng ikot ng mundo. Huwag masyado maging malaking ulo, maging mabait ka sa lahat ng tao,” she said, noting that “kung sino makakasulubong mo pataas, ‘yun din sis ang makakasulubong mo pababa. Kaya maging mabait ka sa lahat."

Citing an example, she said: “Kapag nag-thank you ka sa waiter, tingnan mo sa mata at sabi mo, thank you. Huwag mong daan-daanan ng mga tao porket naka-Hermès ka. Maging mabait kayo. Huwag kayong bully."

Although Evangelista did not name names in her aria, some netizens felt she was taking a swipe at content creator Mimiyuuuh, whose “clean money” remark was believed to be alluding to the fashion icon.