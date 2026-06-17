Student rescued after falling into Baguio manhole

According to police, the student climbed the back of his house and successfully recovered the key but slipped while descending a ladder, causing him to fall into the manhole. The victim was unable to climb out and sustained contusions and a suspected fracture to his right ankle.

Personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection-Baguio and officers from the Baguio City Police Office Station 1 responded to the incident at around 4:25 p.m. after a neighbor heard the student's calls for help and alerted authorities. The victim was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.