Worker recounts harrowing escape from Pampanga building collapse

Despite the pain, he attempted to free himself and eventually managed to get to safety.

After escaping, Sytangco immediately thought about the nearby barracks where his relatives had been sleeping. He shouted in their direction, asking if they were safe.

But there was no response.

When he finally saw the extent of the destruction outside, he realized the entire building had collapsed.

Sytangco said a wall had fallen on his left shoulder, trapping him where he had been sleeping. Rescuers later brought him to the nearest hospital, where he received first aid treatment and medication for his injuries.

Sytangco is among the survivors of the collapsed building, which was still under construction. Authorities said 47 individuals were affected by the incident, with 26 rescued, four confirmed dead, and 17 still missing.