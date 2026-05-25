Worker recounts harrowing escape from Pampanga building collapse

“Pag gising ko, yung unang nahulog yung malaking bato, tumagos dun sa bubong. Tapos nung tumatakas na ako, balak ko sanang tumakbo palabas… naipit na ako. Nagdilim. Wala akong ibang maisip kundi iligtas ang sarili ko, pero hindi ko rin alam kung saan ako pupunta at madilim, wala akong makita.”
This was the account of Bryan Sytangco, a 46-year-old construction worker from Camarines Sur, who was asleep when the building they were working on collapsed in the early hours of 24 May 2026 in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City.
According to Sytangco, he later heard screams outside as rescuers shone flashlights through small cracks in the rubble. He believed he could squeeze through the openings, but hesitated because he was pinned down.
Despite the pain, he attempted to free himself and eventually managed to get to safety.
After escaping, Sytangco immediately thought about the nearby barracks where his relatives had been sleeping. He shouted in their direction, asking if they were safe.
But there was no response.
When he finally saw the extent of the destruction outside, he realized the entire building had collapsed.
Sytangco said a wall had fallen on his left shoulder, trapping him where he had been sleeping. Rescuers later brought him to the nearest hospital, where he received first aid treatment and medication for his injuries.
Sytangco is among the survivors of the collapsed building, which was still under construction. Authorities said 47 individuals were affected by the incident, with 26 rescued, four confirmed dead, and 17 still missing.