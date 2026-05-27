Baguio sends rescue team to Angeles City search operations

BAGUIO CITY — A team from the Baguio City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) on the morning of May 27, 2026, headed to Angeles City to assist with search and retrieval operations at a collapsed nine-story building in Barangay Balibago.

The seven-member team consists of trained rescuers and emergency personnel who traveled to the site to provide manpower and technical support.

At least four fatalities have been confirmed, and more than a dozen individuals remain trapped under the rubble. The team brought specialized equipment to support the mission, including cutting tools, portable generator sets, and rescue cameras.