Baguio sends rescue team to Angeles City search operations

BAGUIO CITY — A team from the Baguio City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) on the morning of May 27, 2026, headed to Angeles City to assist with search and retrieval operations at a collapsed nine-story building in Barangay Balibago.
The seven-member team consists of trained rescuers and emergency personnel who traveled to the site to provide manpower and technical support.
At least four fatalities have been confirmed, and more than a dozen individuals remain trapped under the rubble. The team brought specialized equipment to support the mission, including cutting tools, portable generator sets, and rescue cameras.
Baguio City officials are also coordinating the potential deployment of local miners to provide further assistance at the disaster site.
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong stated that the deployment was coordinated directly with Angeles City authorities and response teams. He said the assistance aligns with Baguio City's commitment to supporting neighboring local government units during emergencies, noting that the mission holds additional significance because Angeles City is a sister city of Baguio.
Magalong added that mutual aid, technical support, and resource sharing during disasters are key components of their sisterhood agreement, and that Baguio stands in solidarity with Angeles City during the recovery efforts.