Solidum: Food, nutrition resilience a national priority

Speaking at the National Nutrition Summit organized by the DOST-Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) at the Sheraton Manila Hotel in Pasay City, Solidum said a well-nourished population is essential to building a competitive and productive nation.

“A well-nourished and healthy nation is a productive nation. Nutrition directly shapes our country’s educational outcomes, workplace productivity, and overall global competitiveness,” he said.

Solidum noted that for decades, the National Nutrition Survey (NNS) has served as the country's primary tool for tracking the nutritional status of Filipinos and guiding government policies and programs.

He said the Philippine Development Plan integrates the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) and SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), while the Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition (PPAN) 2023-2028 aims to eliminate all forms of malnutrition across every stage of life.

“The data from the NNS serves as our official compass in monitoring our progress,” Solidum said.

However, he warned that rising fuel prices, global supply chain disruptions, and increasing production costs continue to threaten access to safe, affordable, and nutritious food, especially for vulnerable communities.

“If the average Filipino household feels this strain, we must ask: how much more devastating is its impact on our most vulnerable sectors?” he said.

The 2023 National Nutrition Survey showed that nearly three in every 10 Filipino households experienced moderate to severe food insecurity.

Solidum also pointed to persistent stunting, micronutrient deficiencies, and increasing overweight and obesity rates, describing the situation as a “triple burden of malnutrition” that requires coordinated, science-based, and long-term interventions.

He stressed that investments in food and nutrition are investments in human capital, learning capacity, poverty reduction, and inclusive national development.

“Every peso invested in science and technology must translate into measurable outcomes that elevate the quality of life for our people,” he said.

Among the initiatives being pursued by DOST-FNRI is the development of a front-of-pack labeling system for processed food products to help consumers make healthier choices and reduce diet-related diseases.

“As we look at the data from the 2025 Updating Survey, let us remember: behind every data point is a human life. It is a child whose growth we must protect, a mother whose health we must support, and a family whose future we must secure,” Solidum said.

The DOST chief also called on national government agencies, local government units, academic institutions, researchers, development partners, and the private sector to strengthen collaboration and accountability in addressing nutrition challenges.

“Let us ensure that our research and innovations move beyond publication pages and conference rooms, and step into the daily lives of our kababayans. Let us step out from the four corners of our institutions, look closely at the realities on the ground, and anchor ourselves to our shared vision of a healthier, food-secure, and progressive nation,” he said.

“Together, through science, technology, and innovation, let us provide every Filipino access to safe, sufficient, and nutritious food,” Solidum added.