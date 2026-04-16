DOST urges universities to drive SDG progress

“If we want science, technology, and innovation to translate into measurable development outcomes, then our engagement with higher education institutions must be intentional, structured, and aligned with national priorities,” he added.

The initiative focuses on key areas where STI can deliver impact, including improved nutrition, better health, sustainable cities, and climate resilience.

DOST Undersecretary Sancho A. Mabborang said the department is already implementing SDG-aligned projects across Luzon, including smart agriculture under Project SARAI, ecozones, e-mobility initiatives such as e-trikes, and research and development centers.

“This is the approach that we also adopt in the regional offices—one that is holistic in leveraging STI towards regional development and inclusive growth. We do not just want to achieve SDGs, we want to make them real to people,” Mabborang said.

DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said these efforts are anchored on four strategic pillars that align with the SDGs, including strengthening regional research capacity, collaboration, and responsiveness to local needs.

“Luzon is rich in research institutions, innovation hubs, and resilient communities,” Solidum said. “These strengths position it as a key contributor to developing and scaling science-driven solutions that support sustainable development.”

Juanillo also stressed that SDG integration should be embedded across institutional systems, including governance, curriculum, research, and community engagement, supported by monitoring and evaluation frameworks and partnerships across sectors.

Meanwhile, Jaime C. Montoya, president of the National Academy of Science and Technology, called for stronger collaboration among academia, government, industry, and civil society.

“Our focus must remain steadfast on achieving equitable, implementable outcomes, preserving our natural resources, and securing a healthy environment for future generations,” Montoya said.

The Luzon Regional Scientific Meeting, led by DOST-NCR, is the first in a series of 2026 regional gatherings aimed at assessing the country’s progress toward the SDGs and promoting science-based, inclusive solutions.