Yet we cannot rely on individual kindness alone. It must be supported by clear and effective governance. Proper storage, efficient distribution, and genuine support for our farmers are not optional, they are responsibilities.

When food is wasted, someone goes hungry. When harvests are undervalued, families struggle.

As a mother, and as someone committed to public service, I believe food security must be a top priority. It should never be delayed, never treated as secondary. Because every grain of rice carries with it the life and hopes of a Filipino family.

As it is written in Scripture: “The generous will themselves be blessed, for they share their food with the poor.” (Proverbs 22:9)

In the end, the true measure of our nation’s progress is not the volume of what we produce, but the depth of what we are willing to share.

Food on every table, this is not just a goal. It is a promise.

A promise of care. A promise of unity. A promise of a truly generous heart.