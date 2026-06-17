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SM City Baguio holds sensitivity training for front-liners

SM City Baguio holds sensitivity training for front-liners
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SM City Baguio recently conducted "Beyond Barriers," a sensitivity training program designed to help mall front-liners and tenant partners provide more inclusive, respectful, and accessible service to all customers, particularly persons with disabilities and individuals from diverse backgrounds.

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The program featured meaningful conversations, shared experiences, and learning sessions that encouraged greater awareness, empathy, and understanding among participants. Through the training, attendees gained practical insights into creating a welcoming environment while recognizing the important role they play in delivering quality customer service.

Mall management said the initiative reflects SM City Baguio's continuing commitment to promoting inclusion and accessibility. "By promoting awareness, understanding, and empathy, SM City Baguio continues to create spaces where everyone feels seen, valued, and welcome," the mall said, adding that the program strengthens its mission of delivering meaningful experiences for every visitor.

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