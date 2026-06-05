PWD finds home for 10 years at SM City Baguio

Like many others living with disabilities, opportunities did not always come easily to him, and there were moments when Kevin questioned whether he could keep up in a work environment. When the opportunity was given to him, he slowly gained confidence not only in his work but also in himself.

Over the years, he shared that one of the reasons he stayed in his job for a decade was because he felt safe, respected, and treated equally in the workplace. Beyond simply having a job, he found an environment where he felt accepted and valued for what he could contribute.

He reflected that before working, he often focused on the limitations brought about by his disability and did not fully realize his own abilities. However, years of experience and encouragement helped him see that he was capable of doing meaningful work and becoming part of a team.

Kevin also expressed gratitude for being given the opportunity to work and build a stable livelihood, sharing how the experience became an important part of his personal growth and confidence.

His story reflects how access to opportunities can create a meaningful impact, especially for individuals who simply need a chance to prove their capabilities. More than employment, it becomes a source of dignity, independence, and self-worth.

PWD Affairs Office (PDAO) Disability Affairs Officer III Dr. Samuel Aquino also expressed his appreciation for companies that continue to provide opportunities for persons with disabilities to work and become active members of the community.

Aquino expressed hope that inclusive employment opportunities may continue to grow, not only for persons with physical disabilities, but also for individuals with psychosocial disabilities who are equally capable of contributing when given proper support, understanding, and opportunity.

He emphasized that creating more inclusive workplaces allows more individuals to become productive, confident, and empowered in their own ways.

Through stories like Kevin’s, workplaces such as SM City Baguio continue to show how simple opportunities can create lasting impact, opening doors for people to discover their strengths, build confidence, and find a sense of belonging in the workplace and community while reflecting its commitment to being the most loved mall among the communities it serves.