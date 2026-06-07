SM volunteers bring bayanihan spirit to Brigada Eskwela in Central Luzon

School principal Lorena San Diego thanked the volunteers, emphasizing the value of partnerships between schools and the private sector in creating a better learning environment for students.

In Pampanga, employees from SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, SM City Telabastagan and SM City San Fernando Downtown took part in similar initiatives at selected schools.

At Air Force City Day Care Center, SM City Clark volunteers repainted classroom walls and window grills, cleaned school grounds and donated tables, office chairs and cleaning materials.

Meanwhile, SM City Pampanga employees conducted repainting and minor repairs at Masamat Elementary School while donating cleaning supplies to help prepare classrooms for the new academic year.

SM City Telabastagan and SM City San Fernando Downtown also extended support to Dolores Integrated School by providing paint, electric fans, school supplies and cleaning materials.

In Olongapo City, volunteers from SM City Olongapo Central and SM City Olongapo Downtown joined Brigada Eskwela activities on 2 and 4 June.

At Boton Elementary School, SM City Olongapo Central volunteers painted walls, repaired school furniture and cleaned classrooms, while SM City Olongapo Downtown employees refurbished classrooms, desks and chairs at Upper Sibul Elementary School.

SM said Brigada Eskwela remains one of its key volunteer programs, bringing together employees, security personnel and partner organizations to support public education.

Through these efforts, the company said it continues to demonstrate how corporate volunteerism can create immediate community impact while helping provide students with a cleaner, safer and more welcoming place to learn.