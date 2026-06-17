DOJ: Anyone who helped Bato escape may face charges

Speaking at a press briefing, Vida said a special panel of prosecutors found that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) was attempting to implement the ICC arrest warrant when the incident unfolded and that there was no attack on the Senate building on the night of 13 May.

"The NBI attempted to implement the arrest warrant to Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa," Vida said.

He added that once the ICC warrant was unsealed and made public on 11 May, "any person who helped him escape may be held liable."

The panel's findings were based on evidence submitted by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), members of the media, and the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), including an ocular inspection of the GSIS premises.

Vida disclosed that prosecutors were unable to inspect the Senate complex after the Senate deferred action on the panel's request for an ocular inspection and additional information.

"The Senate deferred action on the request by the panel for an ocular inspection of the Senate premises and additional information because it noted that the GSIS premises was part of the orchestrated plan to facilitate the escape of Senator de la Rosa," he said.

The DOJ chief stressed that the investigation remains active and that he would not prejudge the panel's final conclusions.

"What I can assure the public is that the Department will pursue the matter professionally, objectively, and without fear or favor," Vida said.

"No individual is above the law, but equally important, no person should be judged before the evidence has been fully examined."

Vida also confirmed that a complaint filed against Sen. Robin Padilla has been referred back to the CIDG for further investigation under Department Circular No. 20 after the investigating prosecutor sought additional documents and statements from concerned individuals.

"At this stage, it would be premature to comment on the details of this ongoing investigation," he said.

The CIDG earlier concluded that Padilla's transport of dela Rosa from the Senate was "not a mere hitch ride" but a "highly coordinated, preplanned logistical maneuver specifically executed to avoid detection while escaping the Senate premises."

Investigators alleged that another vehicle tailed Padilla's car from Pasay City to Makati as a security escort and backup vehicle, prompting the CIDG to recommend obstruction of justice charges against Padilla and other individuals believed to have facilitated dela Rosa's escape.

Dela Rosa rode in Padilla's vehicle in the early hours of 14 May after receiving what Senate officials described as "protective custody" following the failed attempt by NBI agents to serve the ICC warrant.

The senator remains the subject of an ICC arrest warrant as one of the alleged co-perpetrators in the crimes against humanity case stemming from the Duterte administration's anti-drug campaign.