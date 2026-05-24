Sen. Padilla may face ICC liability over Bato escape — lawyer

According to Conti, dela Rosa was already considered a “fugitive” by the ICC when Padilla allegedly escorted him out of the Senate building in the early hours of 14 May.

Conti added that the alleged involvement of Padilla had already been reported to the ICC.

Last week, Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida issued a similar warning, saying accomplices helping dela Rosa evade arrest could face liability under both Philippine law and the ICC process.

Conti also claimed that several concerned individuals are actively cooperating with ICC prosecutors in connection with the crimes against humanity case involving former President Rodrigo Duterte and his alleged co-perpetrators, including dela Rosa.

Padilla has denied facilitating dela Rosa’s escape. However, CCTV footage from the Senate reportedly showed the two boarding a white SUV together around 2:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation by the Philippine National Police later revealed that the vehicle was registered under Padilla’s name.

The senator subsequently admitted giving dela Rosa a ride to Makati, but argued there was no attempt to evade authorities because no Philippine court had issued a warrant against the former police chief.

Padilla said dela Rosa merely asked to hitch a ride after tensions from the Senate shooting incident subsided. He also cited the heavy police presence inside the Senate complex as proof that their departure was lawful.

As of Sunday, authorities still had no confirmed lead on dela Rosa’s whereabouts despite an ongoing nationwide manhunt.

Meanwhile, Panfilo Lacson said intelligence work remains crucial in tracking high-profile fugitives, including dela Rosa, businessman Atong Ang, former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag, and former lawmaker Zaldy Co.

“As one who worked in law enforcement, intelligence for breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between. Intelligence is the prime mover of any operation, law enforcement or military,” Lacson said in a radio interview.

Dela Rosa earlier expressed disappointment with Lacson, his former superior in the PNP, for allegedly showing no sympathy despite Lacson previously going into hiding in 2010 over the Dacer-Corbito double murder case.